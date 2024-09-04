The dynamic duo, marking their 10th year making music together, have announced their sixth studio album, 'Together At Home', coming on November 8.

This album is a tribute to the people and places that hold a special place in their hearts and those of their fans.

Ball spoke about one song from the album, 'Proud', originally performed by M People singer, Heather Small.

He described it as a song from the 2012 London Olympics.

Recalling a heartwarming memory, Ball said: "This summer I went to the Paris Olympics to watch Grace, my granddaughter, playing in the rugby sevens with Team GB.

"There's me and [my partner] Cathy [McGowan] sat in the Stade de France, 66,000 people.

"On she runs and genuinely, I've never felt so proud in my life – or as nervous!

"And when she scored a try, and there's her name up on the scoreboard, it was wonderful.

"The heart-bursting pride Cath and I both felt – incredible!"

Boe added his perspective, highlighting the importance of being proud of their country and welcoming people into their homes.

The forthcoming album will feature familiar and lesser-known tracks, each reflecting unique sentiments.

Ball identified with Paul Simon's 'Homeward Bound', relating it to the feelings of homesickness experienced during tours.

'Together At Home' follows the track record of their previous five successful duet albums.

Ball and Boe's debut 'Together' became the UK’s best-selling album of 2016, and received the Christmas No. 1 spot, beating The Rolling Stones.

Two more chart-topping albums followed, including their latest, 'Together at Christmas' in 2020.

After decorated careers in theatre and opera, the pair became chart superstars, selling more than 1.5 million albums in the UK as a duo.

They also boast two Classic Brit Awards and three sell-out headline arena tours.

The upcoming album and its supporting tour are set to further the duo's impact in the music industry.

Following the album's release, the duo plans to embark on a 12-date run across the UK next year.

The anticipated tour will bring the essence of the album to life, and will include the opening night at Cardiff's Utilita Arena on March 29, 2025.

Their tour will continue with a grand finale at London’s The O2 on April 13, 2025.

Michael Ball hinted, being in the studio, or on stage with Alfie Boe is where he feels at home.

The musical duo is eagerly awaiting to reconnect with fans, promising a mix of emotions, peace, and celebration.

Tickets for the tour can be found on LiveNation from September 13.