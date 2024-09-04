CJCH Solicitors will be providing a day of complimentary legal drop-in clinics on Thursday, September 12, for both the community and businesses.

The firm will provide guidance on personal and commercial legal matters, outlining the next steps, potential costs, and kind of support people may need in the current economic climate.

The free legal clinics, held from 10am to 3pm at the firm's office on 183 High Street, Blackwood, will cover a multitude of legal areas.

These include childcare, criminal matters, dispute resolution, commercial litigation, family and matrimonial issues, mental health, and court protection.

Also available is advice on residential and commercial property law, and wills and probate.

All information will be strictly confidential.

On announcing the free clinics, managing partner of CJCH Solicitors, Jodi Winter said: "We felt a celebration of our newly refurbished office in the heart of Blackwood gives CJCH Solicitors the chance to give back to the local community, offering residents and businesses an opportunity to talk through your legal questions and concerns, for free."

Ms Winter also outlined the timeliness of this event, especially in the face of increasing economic challenges.

She further invited community members to visit the new office, meet the team, and discover their legal plan ahead.

She added: "In tough times, it's good to know you have a local law firm on hand, led by award-winning, local solicitors who can guide you through the legal jargon."

CJCH Solicitors has five UK offices, offering a wide range of services in both private and business law matters.

They also distinguish themselves as one of a few firms that offer help with Legal Aid on some matters.

For advanced booking, email blackwoodoffice@cjch.co.uk and for further information, visit the CJCH Solicitors website.