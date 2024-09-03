Part of the M4 is closed with a vehicle on fire - LIVE

Live M4 near High Cross is closed with a vehicle on fire Emergency Traffic By Holly Morgan Share M4 eastbound Junction 27 High Cross off the slip road is closed due to vehicle fire. Emergency services at scene, follow for updates. Read more posts Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
