Part of the M4 is closed with a vehicle on fire - LIVE

Live

M4 near High Cross is closed with a vehicle on fire

By Holly Morgan

  • M4 eastbound Junction 27 High Cross off the slip road is closed due to vehicle fire.
  • Emergency services at scene, follow for updates.

