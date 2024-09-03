The morning traffic could be the least of parents’ problems as common driving mistakes, including using your horn inappropriately, could see them with left with a hole in their pocket.

Driving experts have issued warnings about the mistakes drivers are most at risk of making on the school run, as well as the fines they could face if they make them.

Ben Pitcher, owner of DPF experts, said: “By being aware of these common mistakes and how much you can be penalised for them, parents can avoid unnecessary fines and ensure a safer journey for everyone involved in the school run - especially as the beginning of the academic year can be such a hectic time for parents and children alike.”

These are the mistakes you should avoid on the school run.

Using the car horn at inappropriate times - £1,000 fine

“While traffic in the morning to school might lead you to honk your horn in frustration, many parents might not realise this could incur a fixed penalty notice of £50. But if you are taken to court, this can increase to £1,000.

“According to Rule 112 of the Highway Code, the horn can only be used to alert others to your presence or an immediate danger on the road.”

Taking a shortcut through a bus lane - £80 fine

“Parents that are running late might be tempted to take a shortcut through a bus lane to save time but this can lead to hefty fines.

“Rule 141 of the Highway Code strictly prohibits the use of bus lanes by unauthorised vehicles, and breaking this rule could incur an £80 fine, although this can double to £160 in London.”

Leaving your engine running outside of a school - £80 fine

“It’s common to leave your engine running while waiting for your children to leave school, especially in colder weather.

“But Rule 123 of the Highway Code states that you cannot leave your engine running unnecessarily when stationary on a public road. This increases environmental pollution and waste fuel, resulting in an £80 fine.”

Children not wearing seat belts properly - £500 fine

“When driving your children to school, make sure they have their seat belts on securely at all times. According to Rule 99 of the Highway Code, the driver is responsible for making sure that children under 14 years old are wearing seat belts or they at risk of a £500 fine.”

Parking on zig-zag lines outside of school - £70 fine

“Parking on the yellow zigzag lines outside schools is not only illegal but also dangerous. The lines are meant to deter vehicles from obscuring the visibility of children who cross the road to or from school, making it safer for them and reducing the risk of accidents during busy drop-off and pick-up times.

“Rule 243 of the Highway Code states that stopping or parking in a way that would obstruct the road risks a £70 fine.”