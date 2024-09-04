Kilsby Williams, one of the largest independent tax and accountancy firms in the region, has welcomed four new members to its audit and accountancy team.

Among them is Channa Wijesekera, a senior who previously worked with a 'Big Four' global accounting firm. Mr Wikesekera will be using his external audit, internal audit and special assignments experience to support the firm's audit specialists.

Mr Wijesekera said: "I am very grateful to all the partners of Kilsby Williams for the opportunity given to me.

"It is a great experience working with diverse people, clients and cultures."

Joining him are manager Stephanie Pingue, Ryan Jeffs, and Alex Manton, who are both seniors. Ms Pingue is an ACCA qualified business services manager who has years of experience working in practice.

The trio will prepare accounts including financial statements, year-end accounts, management accounts and VAT returns for a number of clients.

Mr Jeffs expressed hope for growth. He said: "The future at Kilsby Williams looks really promising; their plans for expansion and growth really give me hope for what’s to come.

"There are big things to look forward to from the company and I am glad I managed to join at the right time so I can continue my career and grow as they do."

Kilsby Williams's managing partner Simon Tee warmly welcomed the new hires.

He said: "It is a pleasure to welcome Channa, Stephanie, Ryan and Alex to our audit and accountancy team.

"Their skills and knowledge strengthens our existing team and will provide a multitude of benefits for our clients.

"We look forward to seeing them progress in their roles and will do all we can to empower them to maximise their potential."

Kilsby Williams was established in 1991 and works with clients across the UK and globally, from sole traders to international quoted groups.