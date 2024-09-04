St Davids Cardiff is planning a Supermarket Sweep-style event which includes a 10-minute £100 dash at various participating brands, the winning students' shopping sprees will be filmed for the centre's social media outlets.

The single-day Student Shopper Sweep is set to take place from 11am to 6pm on September 26 on the upper level of the Grand Arcade, nestled between Victoria's Secret and River Island with winners announced every 30 minutes.

From September 23 until October 6, St David's will offer student discounts and perks throughout their 160 stores, from high street favourites to designer names.

Helen Morgan, centre director at St David's Cardiff said: "We're really excited to welcome this year's student intake to the city and experience the best of St David's.

"The Student Shopper Sweep is set to be a fun and entertaining event which we're sure will be very popular.

"Along with a fortnight of offers, we plan to show students that when it comes to shopping, St David's means business."