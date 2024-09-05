Ian Waddell, who turned 86 on March 4, has severe osteoarthritis and can't walk without two crutches or his walker.

"It is not how old you are, it is how old you want to be, and I don’t want to be old, therefore I am not in my mind," said Ian.

Ian not only suffers with severe arthritis, but he also had a minor heart attack last year which hospitalised him for 4 days.

(Image: Ian Waddell)

"The cardiologist team told me the closest I should ever get to a mountain is looking at a picture of it," he said

"But I told them, 'well I am doing it anyway.'"

As a veteran, or former Parachute Regiment Soldier, Ian loves the outdoors and doesn't want to become a person who stays at home and watches TV all day because of his condition.

He has also been praised by King Charles. Ian received a letter from Buckingham Palace saying that his Royal Highness instructed them to wish you him all the best.

(Image: Ian Waddell) It says that the King has the greatest admiration for Ian as he is carrying out fundraising despite having a disability.

Mr Waddell has done a fair few walks and other challenges for charity over the years and founded the Dragon's Back ultra - now known as one of the best in the world - in 1992.

"I will be doing it solo but there will be people with me as back up because of my illness. I want to raise as much as I possibly can for Ty Hafan. They do a fantastic job," Ian said.

"The people they help aren't going to reach my age, they aren't going to have anything like the length of life I have had."

"I will have medical professionals with me as well as experienced walkers."

Ian's fundraiser is still accepting donations, and you can donate via the link in this article or by going into Morrison's Abergavenny, on September 30 where he will be accepting in person donations.