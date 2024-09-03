John Stringer, aged 42, has gone on trial accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 13.

Prosecutor Ian Wright showed jurors at Cardiff Crown Court a police recording of detectives interviewing the girl in 2021.

She told them he had played her a sex video after searching for it on his phone.

The alleged victim said: “He showed me a video of a girl with nothing on her legs.

“She was rubbing it down there and making weird noises. She had no trousers or pants on.

“He asked me to do it and he told me not to tell anyone or he would get into a lot of trouble.”

The girl added: “She (the woman in the video) was making like a sexual sound.

“When the video was over he said when I do it, it makes me calmer.

“He then forced me to do it.”

She told the police she had done the sex act on herself “one or twice”.

When asked how she felt, she replied: “Very, very uncomfortable.”

The girl also accuses Stringer, of Fairwater, Cardiff of sexually touching her after putting a blanket over her legs.

The defendant has been charged with five counts involving alleged sexual abuse.

He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault, two of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and one of causing a child to watch a sexual act.

The prosecution alleges he did so in Cardiff between December 2019 and July 2021.

Stinger denies all the charges against him.

The serving Gwent Police officer was arrested after the girl spoke to teaching staff at her school.

The trial before Judge Daniel Williams continues.