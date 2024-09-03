The boy from London crashed a van containing a large number of cannabis plants into the Tredegar Park roundabout in attempts to escape police.

Two men and one boy were being followed by police after officers discovered they had burgled a property in Gowerton that had been operating as a cannabis factory.

The three involved were followed from the address on Sterry Road to Tredegar roundabout in Newport, where they ‘crashed the van into a blue car, narrowly missing a pedestrian’, and attempted to run.

Police chased them down and arrested them at the scene of the crash.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “Officers were called to a report of a possible burglary involving three men on Sterry Road, Gowerton at around 7:25am this morning (Tuesday September 3).”

“Upon arrival, officers received a further update that the same three men had been sighted at a nearby vape shop.

“Officers attended this premises and discovered a cannabis factory within.

“A vast array of cannabis-growing equipment was found inside, as well as in the upstairs flat.

“ANPR intelligence showed that a vehicle linked with the three men was travelling on the M4 towards Cardiff.

“After a short pursuit, the occupants decamped and ran from the vehicle and were shortly detained by police near Tredegar Park, Newport.

“The vehicle was found to contain a number of cannabis plants.

“A 23-year-old man from Lambeth, London was arrested for Burglary and Possession with intent to supply.

“A 16-year-old boy from Brixton, London was arrested for Burglary, Possession with intent to supply, Dangerous driving, Drug driving and Failing to stop for police.

“A 24-year-old man from the London area was also arrested for Burglary and Possession with intent to supply.”

All three people involved, all from London, remain in police custody at this time.

Witnesses at the scene, just after nine o’clock this morning, described the incident as ‘dramatic.’