The Northern Lights, also known as Aurora Borealis made an impressive display in May and again in August.

Now, with solar activity at its maximum, more colourful shows could be appearing in the night sky.

Astrophotographer Nick Edwards recently captured images of sunspots which are considered precursors of the Aurora from his base in Newport.

Additionally, the Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, initially thought to be fragmenting, is intact and may become a visible object as we enter autumn.

It will be closely watched in mid-October.

On Wednesday, September 18, a partial lunar eclipse will occur, covering a small section of the moon’s northeastern edge with the Earth’s shadow.

Nick Edwards captured this image of the sun over Newport. The black dots represent sun spots which can lead to increased aurora activity (Image: Nick Edwards)

Starting at 1.14am and ending at 5.47am, the best chance of witnessing the darkening of the moon will occur at 3.44am.

In terms of planets, Mercury will be visible in the constellation of Leo and near the bright star Regulus on Monday, September 9.

Venus can be sighted low on the western horizon after sunset and Mars can be seen moving from Taurus into Gemini.

Jupiter remains in Taurus during September, rising about an hour before Mars.

The Harvest Moon on September 22 will occur closest to the autumn equinox and is also the first of three supermoons.

Unfortunately, two American astronauts, Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams, launched into space in June for an eight-day test mission to the ISS in a Boeing Starliner spacecraft are stranded in space due to propulsion system failures and will not return until February 2025 at the earliest.

It's worth noting some events on the calendar for stargazers: International Observe the Moon Night taking place on Saturday, September 14; Dark Sky Festival Wales taking place on Saturday, September 21 in the Libanus Mountain Centre, Bannau Brycheiniog National Park; and Exploring the Universe which will be held on Saturday, October 5 in Ebbw Vale Learning Centre.

The autumn equinox will take place on Sunday, September 22, making the nights longer than the days.

This variety of astronomical activity promises an exciting month for stargazers.