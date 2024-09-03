Multiple emergency services were called to the scene of a truck having been set on fire near junction 27 of the M4 for High Cross just after 12.30pm on Tuesday.

The truck was able to moved to the eastbound off slip for junction 27, which was then closed to allow the emergency services to deal with the incident and clear the vehicle.

Officers from Gwent Police and firefighters from South Wales Fire and Rescue were present at the scene, with the slip road closure causing some traffic chaos around the area.

Drivers were advised to proceed with caution while the road was closed, and it was eventually reopened at just before 1.30pm on Tuesday, at which point Gwent Police were able to confirm that the vehicle involved had been safely removed from the network.

Gwent Police were also able to confirm that there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that a crew from the Malpas station attended the scene.

They said: "South Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call at approximately 11:50am on Tuesday 3rd September to reports of a vehicle fire on the M4 slip road at Junction 27.

"One appliance and crew from Malpas Station attended the scene and extinguished the fire using a hosereel jet. STOP message was received at approximately 12:10pm."