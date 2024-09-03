From 24 September, it will be illegal to own zombie-style knives and machetes.

This is following the ‘knife crime epidemic’ that has been happening across the UK over recent years.

‘Zombie knives’ will be added to the list of dangerous prohibited items already banned, including zombie knives, butterfly knives, Samurai swords and push daggers.

These are some examples of the knives being surrendered to police stations across the UK (Image: Metropolitan Police)

Ahead of the ban, Gwent Police is taking part in the UK Government’s surrender and compensation scheme.

If your knives are worth £30 you can claim compensation for them after they have been surrendered as part of this scheme.

The weapon sometimes known as a ‘zombie-style’ knife or ‘zombie-style’ machete, being a bladed article with a plain cutting edge, a sharp pointed end; and a blade of over eight inches in length (the length of the blade being the straight-line distance from the top of the handle to the tip of the blade).

The knife would also have one or more of the following: a serrated cutting edge (other than a serrated cutting edge of up to two inches next to the handle), more than one hole in the blade, spikes, more than two sharp points in the blade other than: a sharp point where the angle between the edges which create the point is an angle of at least 90 degrees (where there is a curved edge, the angle will be measured by reference to the tangent of the curve) or a sharp point on the cutting edge of the blade near the handle.

Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Mudd said: “There really is no good reason for most people to have these kinds of knives and I welcome this new legislation that will make owning them a crime.”

“I am deeply committed to tackling knife crime in Gwent.

“In my former role as council leader, I was proud to work with Gwent Police to bring the Knife Angel to our communities, driving home its powerful anti-violence message.

“Now, as Police and Crime Commissioner, I fund the charity Fearless, which visits schools across the region, speaking to children and young people about these issues and educating them about the dangers of carrying knives and what this could mean for themselves, their friends and their families.

“We must do all we can to discourage children and young people from carrying knives of any kind and this new legislation is another step in the right direction.

“If anyone does have a zombie-style knife or machete then please surrender it to Gwent Police and help to make our communities safer.”

Knives can be surrendered at the following stations until Monday 23 September:

Newport central police station: 8am – 5pm

Blackwood police station: 9am – 4pm

Cwmbran police station: 9am – 1pm and 2pm – 4pm

Monmouth police station: 9am – 1pm and 2pm – 4pm

Ebbw Vale police station: 9am – 1pm and 2pm – 4pm

For more details you can visit the Gwent Police website.