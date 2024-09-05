Barks and Bubbles Dog Grooming, based in Markham, a village near Blackwood, was opened by Charlotte Postians in May 2019, and has seen notable success in the last five years.

Customers had allegedly been asking for some time when the salon would be moving to a larger site to accomodate the increasing clientele.

As a result, the news that Barks and Bubbles would be "finally" moving to a larger salon was met with delight by customers from across the county.

The news was officially announced on the company's Facebook page on the evening of Wednesday, August 14, with the big move and official opening day set for Monday, August 19.

The post read: "IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT 📣

"Barks and Bubbles dog grooming is finally moving into a bigger salon

"The salon will be open from Monday 19th August 2024, can’t wait to see you all for your dogs grooming."

The post was met with delight by customers, with many wishing Ms Postians good luck with the new salon, and noting how hard she had worked to get the larger salon open.

Comments included wishing her "congratulations" and expressing pride in her, while others who are regular customers sad it "looks fab" and mentioned that they couldn't wait to bring their pooches for an appointment.

The reviews online also speak for themselves, with six out of seven reviews giving the company the highest rating of five stars, and raving about the staff and owner.

One reviewer said they "couldn't recommend [her] enough" after a successful first groom for a very nervous pooch, and this is a sentiment that has been echoed by other reviewers, including one who mentioned how their dog "never liked grooming before" but now they can't believe "how much she loves going here".

Reviews raved about the "brilliant job" Ms Postians and her team do on all dogs, with particular praise being reserved for the communication skills used with owners and dogs alike.

The new salon is now at 56 Abernant Road, Markham, NP12 0PR.

You can find out more about what services are available and how to book an appointment by finding them on Facebook.