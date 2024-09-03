Here’s where the onscreen on again off again couple have been seen so far!

Gavin and Stacey filming (Image: WNS)

Ruth Jones with staff member Freddie Criddle (Image: Mr Villa's)

Ruth was seen yesterday enjoying a bit of lunch at ‘Mr Villas Fish and Chip Restaurant & Oyster Bar’ in the Knap. She ordered Sea Bass and posed for a photograph with Freddie Criddle the grandson of the owner Christine Villa. He told Barry and District news the following.

“Honestly, she was really down to earth, you always hear in the news that celebrities can sometimes be a bit rude, but she was really lovely.”

In the same day she also met with some of the 11th Barry Sea Scout cadets and had a photograph with them outside of Marco’s Café.

Today she’s been spotted riding down the promenade with fellow star Joanna Page on a Tuk Tuk-both decked out in costume. Perhaps relating to Nessa’s latest business idea…

(Image: WNS)

(Image: WNS)

(Image: WNS)

Corden has so far enjoyed a trip to ‘Scoop Ice Cream Parlour’ where he posed for a photograph with thrilled staff members Laura Davenport, Sarah Reed, Katie Shepperd and Abby Monroe. Scoop owner Laura Davenport gave us the scoop.

James Corden outside Scoop Barry with staff (Image: Laura Davenport)

(Image: WNS)

She said: “We waved at James, and he came over and came in the shop for a bit, he was talking to us about how nice the shop and how he’s here from a production standpoint today.

“I rewatched the last Christmas Special last night just so I could have a catch up on everything.

“We did a post about it last week and people have been messaging asking things like has he got a wedding ring on, when they were filming things like that.”

With cast members on the island this means eyes on Barry!