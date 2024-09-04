A DRIVER was caught speeding at an astonishing 134mph in a 70mph zone on the M4 motorway.
Jahanara Khanom, 33, from Cwmbran was clocked by Gwent Police travelling nearly double the speed limit at Junction 29 in Newport.
The offence took place when she was driving a BMW M5 Competition on November 3, 2023, Cwmbran Magistrates' Court heard.
Khanom, of Cromwell Place, Pontnewydd was banned from driving for three months after she pleaded guilty.
She was also ordered to pay £880 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
