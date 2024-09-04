Jahanara Khanom, 33, from Cwmbran was clocked by Gwent Police travelling nearly double the speed limit at Junction 29 in Newport.

The offence took place when she was driving a BMW M5 Competition on November 3, 2023, Cwmbran Magistrates' Court heard.

Khanom, of Cromwell Place, Pontnewydd was banned from driving for three months after she pleaded guilty.

MORE NEWS: Drug dealer left girlfriend seriously injured after crashing into post

She was also ordered to pay £880 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.