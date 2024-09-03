The new, bigger space is near the end of Griffith Street, near the Market Bus Station and Newport Market, at the former ‘Lisa’s Kitchen’ site.

“This is such a positive thing for us at The Pot Café, the move has given us both a brand new energy,” said Owner Angela Roberts.

“It will be the same old, same old, just with a twist.

"We are enhancing our menu in line with the move and adding new items including sandwiches, jacket potatoes, vegan options, salads and of course our homemade staple meals.”

“We are not changing, just adding and we are so excited to welcome customers, new and old, on September 9.

The Pot first opened its doors inside Newport Arcade in 1974, and owner Angela Roberts said that it was her auntie, Carol Butler, was the person who turned it into ‘the place to go.’

Angela took over 19 years ago and said she has loved creating a safe space where anyone was welcome.

She runs the Pot Café with Deb Barker; the pair are considered the ‘dynamic duo’ by regular customers.

Work on their new location is well underway and although opening times are not certain yet, they are aiming to open their new doors for the first time on September 9.

The new space is a larger and brighter venue with plenty of indoor and outdoor seating for customers.

The indoor space is also air conditioned for the comfort of diners.

“Thank you to all our regular customers, you loyal gorgeous people who come all the way down the dead end of town to visit us, we really appreciate it,” said Angela.

“I would also like to personally thank Roger Jevans from Newport City Council, Amy from Environmental Health, Kevin Ward from the Bid and Kim from Economic Developments. You have all been amazing, helping us with this move.”

If you wanted to support the Independent Café in ways other than buying their delicious food and drinks, you can follow them on social media.

They have accounts on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and X. Keep up to date with their Facebook page for further announcements regarding opening times.