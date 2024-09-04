Kevin Fortey, 46, has become fondly known as 'Mr Giant Veg' across Wales for his talent in growing large vegetables.

To date, Mr Fortey has achieved nine Guinness World Records, and currently has two vegetables in contention for 2024, which would bring his number of records broken up to "an amazing ten".

Kevin Fortey has already broken nine Guinness World Records and hopes to make it ten this year (Image: Kevin Fortey) Now, he is set to take his unique talent to the United States, as he has been invited to give a talk on his vegetables at the National Heirloom Exposition 2024, hosted at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in Ventura, California.

The event is held in partnership with Baker Creek Seeds of Mansfield, Missouri, and regularly attracts a global audience.

However, it primarily highlights California’s Central Coast agricultural heritage and local food scene.

Since its inception in 2011, the three-day event showcases heirloom produce in an expo hall, notably the Tower of Squash, and is allegedly one of the largest displays of heirloom produce in the USA.

Thousands of varieties of vegetables are presented, showcasing the diversity our planet has to offer, including incredible displays of vegetables and tropical fruit varieties.

People also get the opportunity to meet the farmers who grow this produce, something Mr Fortey is very much looking forward to doing.

He said: "I got invited to this event through a message on Facebook from the organisers, and it came as a real shock!

"I got offered the chance to come and do this talk on my vegetable growing on September 10, and as soon as it came up, I jumped at it.

"As an event that mostly focuses on local produce, I'm really excited to have this opportunity to put Wales on the map as somewhere that produces amazing vegetables.

"I'm also looking forward to having the chance to discuss my work with other farmers from around the world."

Kevin Fortey is looking forward to putting Wales on the map as an agricultural site while in the States (Image: Kevin Fortey)

Mr Fortey has become a bit of a local celebrity in South Wales, having broken world records for giant vegetables with a tomatillo plant, potato plant, heaviest cantaloupe and even a double win for the largest sunflower head.

He added: "We're just waiting to get that tenth record, which would just make this whole thing even more magical.

"We have a couple of contenders, but I'm keen to keep what they are a secret until we know if we've done it."

A visit to the expo in Ventura won't be Mr Fortey's only stop on his American trip, as he's also been invited to the San Diego Seed Swap on Saturday, September 14, where he will get a further chance to talk about his experience and chat with other like-minded farmers.

The family flew to Ventura on Wednesday, September 4, while Mr Fortey is also set to host a talk in Jersey in October.