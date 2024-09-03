Gavin and Stacey began on BBC Three back in 2007, running for three series as well as two Christmas specials, the latest of which aired in 2019.

The 2019 Christmas special ended on a cliff-hanger with Nessa (Ruth Jones) proposing to Smithy (James Corden).

Earlier this year, fans of the show received the news they had been waiting four years for when Corden and Jones - who are also writers of the show - revealed Gavin and Stacey would be returning for one final episode which will air on Christmas Day in 2024.

Ahead of the final episode of Gavin and Stacey, we take a look at all the locations across Wales that have been used for filming the hit BBC series.

Gavin and Stacey filming locations in Wales

Several locations across south Wales have been used for the filming of Gavin and Stacey, according to the BBC.

These locations are:

Barry

Gwen's house (Trinity Street)

Halfway up this "steep hill of terraces", you'll find the property used as Gwen's house in the hit BBC sitcom.

You won't struggle to spot it either, according to Visit Wales, who said: "The current owners have put photos from the show in the downstairs windows and have hung a sign that says they welcome conversations with fans."

The properties used as Gwen and Uncle Bryn's houses in Gavin and Stacey can be found in Trinity Street in Barry. (Image: Google Maps)

Uncle Bryn's house (Trinity Street)

A few metres from Gwen's is Uncle Bryn's house.

Visit Wales adds: "Apparently, the family that lived there while the second series was filmed have a script from an unaired episode, one where they reveal what happened on THAT fishing trip."

The Colcot Arms

In the first season of Gavin and Stacey, Smithy (James Corden) hosts a quiz night - where the answer to every other question is "Gary Lineker".

The Billericay-based pub in the show is called The Coach & Horses but it was actually The Colcot Arms in Barry.

Dinas Powys

Pam and Mick’s house

Viewers may be surprised to learn that the Billericay home of Pam and Mick, played by Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb, is actually located in the Welsh village of Dinas Powys, the BBC reports.

Barry Island

Nessa’s Slots

Nessa's (Ruth Jones) booth on the show can be found in the real-life Nessa's Slots which is located on the seafront at Barry Island.

The BBC adds: "It's next to a number of chippies and the wall overlooking the beach where Gavin, a pregnant Stacey, Nessa and Smithy sat during the final scene of the last episode of series three."

Marco’s Cafe

"Marco’s Cafe in Barry Island can be seen in many shots of the seafront throughout the show," the broadcaster says.

It features prominently in series three when Stacey gets a job working at the café.

Barry Island features in key scenes throughout the Gavin and Stacey series. (Image: Google Maps)

Llanmaes

Gavin and Stacey's wedding (church)

The church used for Gavin and Stacey's wedding in series one is St Cattwg’s in Llanmaes.

The BBC adds: "It is also where the eccentric vicar Father Chris, played by William Thomas, asks everyone what their favourite sandwich is."

Cardiff

Gavin and Stacey's wedding (reception venue)

As for Gavin and Stacey's wedding reception, that is actually Manor Parc Hotel in Thornhill, Cardiff.

Oceana Nightclub

During series two of the hit BBC show, Smithy takes Gavin on a night out to Ritzy's Club in Essex.

This was actually Cardiff nightclub Oceana, which closed back in 2014, the BBC reported.

Gavin's office

In series three, Gavin gets a new job in Cardiff.

His office, the BBC reports, is actually the former headquarters of ITV Wales, formerly known as HTV Wales, in Culverhouse Cross, Cardiff.

The Marks and Spencer in Culverhouse Cross also featured as Stacey's place of work in the 2008 Christmas special.

The nearby Burger King also made an appearance in Gavin and Stacey during a scene involving Smithy's sister Rudi (Sheridan Smith).

Penarth

Gwen's barn dance

Gwen's (Melanie Walters) surprise birthday in series two, organised by Uncle Bryn (Rob Brydon) was filmed at All Saints Church Hall in Penarth.

This episode also gave fans the iconic Uncle Bryn and Nessa duet of Islands in the Stream.

Penarth Pier

While Gavin is at the Ritzy's Club aka Oceana Nightclub with Smithy during the above mentioned episode in series two - Stacey is shown playing Bingo.

This Bingo night was filmed at Penarth Pier, according to the BBC.

Vale of Glamorgan

Nessa and Dave's wedding

Nessa and Dave's wedding at the end of series three was filmed at St Peter’s Church in Peterston-super-Ely, Vale of Glamorgan.

This was also the location used for Neil the baby’s christening.

Rhoose

Dave’s caravan

Dave Coaches (Steffan Rhodri), and for a time Nessa and Neil the Baby, lived in a caravan.

This caravan is located at Porthkerry Leisure Park in Rhoose, according to the BBC.