The announcement from the Wales Safer Communities Network came alongside confirmation that the event will be taking place on Thursday, November 28 at Wrexham Football Club.

For the second consecutive year, accolades will be presented to projects, partnerships and individuals actively contributing towards the safety of communities across Wales.

Hosted by TV presenter John-Paul Davies, an ex-police officer, the ceremony provides a platform to honour and promote work preventing, reducing and making Welsh communities safer.

The event features categories acknowledging efforts against Anti-Social Behaviour, Violence against Women, Domestic Abuse, Sexual Violence, and Modern Slavery and Exploitation.

"Following the success of the inaugural awards we’re delighted to be opening entries for the second year of the Safer Communities Awards," said Mark Brace, head of the Wales Safer Communities Network.

Mr Brace elaborated on the role of the awards. He explained: "This award programme provides a platform to showcase the variety of great work taking place across Wales and it is a pleasure for the network to be able to bring colleagues together to celebrate the individuals and innovative thinking that makes change happen."

Nominations are encouraged from individuals wishing to acknowledge a partnership, team, or project they or a colleague have worked on.

The deadline set for these entries is October 11.

Those interested in nominating a project, or needing information on the nomination process, can visit the Safer Communities Network website.

Overseen by the Safer Communities Board for Wales, the network aims to maintain and strengthen shared leadership that promotes partnerships and bolsters safe, confident communities.

Further details about the network and the awards can be found at the Safer Communities Network website.

The latest updates can be followed on X (formerly Twitter) at @WalesSaferComms.