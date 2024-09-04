Crème's Desserts opened on August 19 as an expansion of the popular ‘Tamarind Express’ Indian takeaway.

The dessert shop can be located inside the Indian takeaway, on 3 Fallowfield Drive, NP19 4TD and both food spots boast a hygiene rating of 5.

It is open seven days a week between the hours of 5pm and 11pm and menu items include waffles, crepes, cookie dough, doughnuts, sundaes, shakes and even some cocktails, such as mojitos.

Owners Muhammad Ahmed, 38, and Rizwan Ahmed, 43, wanted to expand their business, with an idea where desserts can be either be picked up inside or delivered to the customer’s door.

So far it is going well, according to the Ahmed’s, who are excited to be providing their community with their new dessert hotspot.

“It has been very popular in the local community of Liswerry and we are really looking to expand to across the whole of Gwent,” said owner Mohammad Ahmed.

They have had many South Wales based bloggers come and try the desserts, such as the foodie page known as ‘Hungry Hooters’ who said they really enjoyed the desserts they tried.

Owners Muhammad Ahmed and Rizwan Ahmed encourage readers to come along and give them a try.

“You won't be disappointed,” they said.

You can place an order on their website, www.cremesdesserts.co.uk, by calling 01633 280600, or you can find them on FoodHub, Uber Eats and Just Eat.