Created in partnership with circular clothing company, Verte, the limited run of pop-ups will launch this month in select Primark stores across the UK, including London, Manchester and Birmingham.

The new experience will allow swappers to bring up to five items of adult clothing, bags, hats or scarves in good condition, to be assessed and swapped for digital tokens on the Verte app.

The digital tokens can be used to purchase a pre-loved item of clothing from Verte’s collection. A special gold token is awarded to luxury clothing items presented in almost-new condition, which can be traded exclusively for other gold items.

Any un-swapped clothes will be kept for the next swap, donated to local charities in the area or placed in Primark’s clothing donation boxes, available in all stores across the UK.

Where will the Primark Swap Shop scheme be happening?





The first Primark Swap Shop event will take place at the store in Westfield, Stratford, on Friday, September 13.

The exchange will be open on the ground floor and runs for three days until Sunday, September 15.

After that, it will be held at Primark’s Manchester Market Street store on its lower level on Monday, September 16 and Tuesday, September 17.

Finally, Birmingham High Street's Primark store will host the experience on Wednesday, October 16 and Thursday, October 17.

Swappers are encouraged to register for the events in advance to avoid disappointment on the website here.

Director of Primark Cares, Lynne Walker said: “We truly believe in helping people to love their clothes for longer and our latest partnership with Verte allows us to do just that.

"Welcoming Verte into our stores will help us to better engage with a community of like-minded fashion lovers who really care about where their clothes will go to next.

"We hope our pop-ups will encourage more people to participate in the growing circular fashion economy and with an opportunity to do so in their local Primark store.

"We've all got clothes in our wardrobe we keep meaning to wear but never get around to, so we’re excited to see Verte give new life to the clothing swapped by our customers and colleagues.”

Founder of Verte, Jessica Brunt said: “We’re really excited to be partnering with Primark on this Swap Shop initiative because they are passionate about driving in-store experiences, not only in London but across the UK.

"Swapping is a great way to access pre-loved in an affordable and inclusive way and the more people who are exposed to the idea, the better it is for the planet and for the future of shopping.”