Customers who are signed up to the Costa Club loyalty scheme gained early access to buy a Maple Hazel Iced Latte and the coffee shop chain teased that the rest of the Maple Hazel range could also be coming back.

The 2024 version of the Maple Hazel autumn menu sees some new and returning items from hot and cold drinks to savoury and sweet treats.

Costa Coffee reveals autumn menu 2024

The new Costa Coffee menu for autumn 2024 will be available to buy in stores nationwide from Thursday, September 5.

From new paninis and toasties to cakes and biscuits, there’s plenty to look forward to.

The Maple Hazel Iced Latte has been available for two weeks now for customers who are members but now the following drinks will also be available from Thursday:

Maple Hazel Latte (hot)

Maple Hazel Frappé

Maple Hazel Hot Chocolate

Customers can also enjoy a taste of Maple Hazel at home with the new Barista Creations Maple Hazel Latte Sachets. To make these all you need to do is add hot water and stir.

Costa Coffee has added a new Nuts about Maple Slice to its Maple Hazel autumn menu (Image: Costa Coffee)

The Maple Hazel Latte, Maple Hazel Iced Latte and Maple Hazel Hot Chocolate are all available at Costa Express machines.

The Maple Hazel Iced Latte is only available at the Costa Express machines which offer cold drinks, as well as hot. You can find a list of all the locations via the Costa Coffee website.

Whether you want to grab a bite to eat on the go or would like to enjoy your food inside a Costa Coffee store, there is plenty to choose from this autumn.

All the food you can get as the autumn menu launches:

Brie, Bacon and Chilli Jam Panini (new)

Chicken and Chorizo Panini (new)

Chilli Beef and Cheddar Toastie (new)

Hog Roast Toastie

Roast Chicken and Bacon Sandwich

Customers who are looking for breakfast options can enjoy the new recipes of the Bacon Bap, Sausage Bap and Egg and Mushroom Bap.

The Costa Coffee menu includes the new Chilli Beef and Cheddar Toastie and the returning Hog Roast Toastie (Image: Costa Coffee)

Sweet treats include:

Nuts about Maple Slice (new)

Sticky Pecan Mini Loaf (new)

Iced Ghost Gingerbread Biscuit (new)

Chocolate and Salted Caramel Cake

Costa Coffee food and drink deals

Costa Coffee has introduced the new ‘Breakfast Deal’ which means customers can buy a small or medium drink, croissant or toast and an Innocent Orange or Apple Juice for only £5.99.

Customers can also swap croissants or toast for one of Costa Coffee’s breakfast baps and enjoy the same deal for just £6.99.

Those looking to enjoy a bite to eat and drink later in the day can try the new ‘Lunch Deal’ from 11am to 2pm where a toastie and a handcrafted small or medium drink will cost £5.99.

The autumn menu at Costa Coffee includes hot and cold drinks (Image: Costa Coffee)

A selected range of toasties are available in the lunch deal – choose from the British Ham and Cheese Toastie, BOSH! Crackin’Ham and Cheeze Toastie (Plant-based) or Beanz and Cheese Toastie. Terms and conditions can be found on the Costa Coffee website.

Recommended reading:

Nishant Bhatia, Director of Global Food Strategy & UKI Food at Costa Coffee “Embrace Autumn with Costa Coffee’s fantastic new menu!

“Each bite invites you into a season of warmth and comfort with our delicious savoury and sweet options.

“Whether you're enjoying a quick treat on a crisp Autumn walk, or gathering with friends and family for lunch in-store, our diverse range of food options promises to make every moment special.”