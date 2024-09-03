They were brought to justice by Tarian, the regional organised crime unit for southern Wales.

Five of the defendants were locked up at Cardiff Crown Court today after being convicted of conspiracy to supply heroin.

They were:

Christopher Brannan, 38, of Sanderman Road, Walton, Liverpool jailed for 18 years and five months

Christopher Heaney, 47, of Cunzie Street, Anstruther, Fife jailed for nine years and five months

Jeffrey Hickson, 61, of Brewery Street, Blyth, Northumberland jailed for 10 years and four months

Kevin Thomson, 45, of Inchgall Avenue, Crosshill, Lochgelly, Fife jailed for six years and 10 months

Steven Creasey, 67, of Allerton Street, Grangetown, Cardiff jailed for 12 years and seven months

A sixth defendant, Stephen Hopkins, formerly of Haven Road, Fazakerley, Liverpool was also convicted of conspiracy to supply heroin. He died prior to sentencing.

Kirsty Murphy, 36, of Sandeman Road, Walton, Liverpool was convicted of production of cannabis and arranging the retention of criminal property.

She was jailed for six months, suspended for 18 months.

Tarian started their operation on May 12, 2022, when they requested that Police Scotland arrest Steven Creasey.

Creasey, an ex-police officer who had also worked for the Royal Navy, was stopped whilst driving his vehicle to Fife.

He had already driven from his home in Cardiff to Liverpool.

A drugs dog found 5kg of heroin under the passenger seat of the vehicle.

A burner phone connecting other members was also found.

Tarian’s investigation found that Creasey was a Cardiff-based professional courier who had been engaged by the heads of a gang based in Liverpool.

Christopher Brannan and Stephen Hopkins collected wholesale amounts of heroin, then distributed the onward supply across the UK via Creasey, Kevin Thomson, Christopher Heaney, and Jeffrey Hickson.

Christopher Brannan would then launder the proceeds through his partner, Kirsty Murphy’s, bank account.

All five defendants pleaded guilty prior to trial.

The officer in the case, Detective Constable Rhys Richards of Tarian ROCU, said:

“This organised crime gang spread misery across the United Kingdom for their own financial benefit.

“Justice has now caught up with them.

“Operation Solon was a complex investigation spanning two different jurisdictions, and the sentences handed down today are the result of dedicated police officers and police staff working tirelessly to achieve a positive outcome.

“I hope these sentences send a strong message to those who see drug dealing and associated crimes as a way to make quick and substantial amounts of money.

“We continue to work alongside local police forces and law enforcement agencies to ensure criminals such as these are caught and brought to justice.

“I would like to thank each of the police forces and agencies who assisted us in this operation, which has demonstrated how effective partnership working can be.”

Detective Inspector Christopher McGlinchey of Police Scotland said:

"This case underlines our collaborative efforts to dismantle organised crime networks that span regions.

"The significant amount of drugs trafficked by this group had the potential to inflict serious harm on our communities.”