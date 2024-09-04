Last week, officers from Gwent Police's commercial vehicle unit conducted a road operation alongside Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency and Datatag ID Limited staff.

The operation, known as Operation Overload, aimed to stop and examine heavy goods vehicles which may be unsafe, meaning they could be putting all road users at risk of injury or even death.

As a result of the operation, a total of 82 vehicles were stopped and issued some form of warning concerning road safety.

The breakdown of these is as follows:

19 vehicles were issued immediate road worthiness prohibitions

11 traffic offence reports issued for offences such as load security and defective tyres

10 vehicles were issued delayed road worthiness prohibitions

Eight verbal warnings for minor traffic offences

Seven vehicles prohibited from moving due to mechanical defects

Seven vehicles prohibited from moving due to excess weight

Six vehicles were prohibited from moving due to load security issues

Five vehicles carrying abnormal loads were prohibited from moving until the identified safety issues were resolved

Five vehicles were carrying dangerous goods and were issued with immediate prohibition

Four vehicles were reported for not having a tachograph fitted

Officers also arrested a man on suspicion of drug driving.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Well done to our commercial vehicle unit and our partners for their hard work, helping to keep our roads safe for our residents and visitors."