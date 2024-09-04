MORE than 80 vehicles were stopped by police officers conducting a routine road safety operation on heavy goods vehicles.
Last week, officers from Gwent Police's commercial vehicle unit conducted a road operation alongside Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency and Datatag ID Limited staff.
The operation, known as Operation Overload, aimed to stop and examine heavy goods vehicles which may be unsafe, meaning they could be putting all road users at risk of injury or even death.
As a result of the operation, a total of 82 vehicles were stopped and issued some form of warning concerning road safety.
The breakdown of these is as follows:
- 19 vehicles were issued immediate road worthiness prohibitions
- 11 traffic offence reports issued for offences such as load security and defective tyres
- 10 vehicles were issued delayed road worthiness prohibitions
- Eight verbal warnings for minor traffic offences
- Seven vehicles prohibited from moving due to mechanical defects
- Seven vehicles prohibited from moving due to excess weight
- Six vehicles were prohibited from moving due to load security issues
- Five vehicles carrying abnormal loads were prohibited from moving until the identified safety issues were resolved
- Five vehicles were carrying dangerous goods and were issued with immediate prohibition
- Four vehicles were reported for not having a tachograph fitted
Officers also arrested a man on suspicion of drug driving.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Well done to our commercial vehicle unit and our partners for their hard work, helping to keep our roads safe for our residents and visitors."
