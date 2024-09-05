The new stage adaptation of a cult horror story, PONTYPOOL, is now playing at Wales Millennium Centre’s Weston Studio on 30 October – 16 November 2024 due to growing demand.

Eager audiences will get an additional week to catch the play after tickets for the previews quickly sold out.

The adaptation arrives just in time for Halloween, perfectly timed for enthusiasts looking for a thrill.

The new cast with seasoned actors brings the adapted play to life, promising unforgettable performances to the audience.

Central to the cast is Lloyd Hutchinson, who is taking on the role of washed-up radio DJ Grant Mazzy. Also performing are Victoria John, Mali O'Donnell, Ioan Hefin and Carwyn Jones.

The plot of PONTYPOOL - written by Tony Burgess - is set in Pontypool of Ontario, Canada, however, the play has been adapted by Welsh writer Hefin Robinson, who brings the story to Pontypool in Torfaen.

The twisted tale starts to unfold when Mazzy and his team settle in for another breakfast show of news, weather, traffic and call-ins on St Dwynwen’s Day.

Disturbing reports of riots and incoherent crowds in the town signal the beginning of a terrifying chapter for Pontypool’s little-known station in the South Wales valleys.

Graeme Farrow, chief creative and content officer of Wales Millennium Centre, said: "The prospect of transposing a cult horror story called Pontypool both to Wales and to a modern age was irresistible.

"We’ll explore how we use language, sensationalism, and the search for truth amid a climate of fake news and conspiracy theories.

"It's more than a little terrifying but great fun at the same time."

The gripping narrative is based on Tony Burgess’ best-selling 1995 horror novel Pontypool Changes Everything which was later transformed into the 2008 cult horror film and radio play Pontypool.

The radio play became an incredible source of inspiration for Hefin Robinson’s new stage adaptation.

Hefin Robinson said: "To reimagine Tony Burgess’ wholly original and startlingly vivid Pontypool for the stage has been a treat.

"Not only has it allowed us to translate the tension and scares to a live theatre experience, but the new Welsh setting has brought with it the heart and humour of this particular small-town community."

Tickets for the extended run are available on the Wales Millennium Centre website.