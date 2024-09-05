The British entertainer brings her latest venture, "Su Pollard: Still Fully Charged," to The Riverfront Theatre on Wednesday, September 25.

This one-woman extravaganza rolls into more than 60 cities across the UK, with Newport as a chosen location.

Having charmed her audience for 50 years on national TV and global theatrical stages, Ms Pollard launches a tour to celebrate her entertainment golden jubilee.

The show promises to cover Ms Pollard's professional journey, marked by delightful characters, friends, and her vast range of melodious renditions.

Excitedly speaking about the show, she said: "I am thrilled to be going back on the road, celebrating my 50 years in the business with audiences all across the country.

"The new show is an evening of hilarious stories from throughout my career, songs that have been important to me, and maybe even the appearance of one or two familiar characters!

"I can't wait to have some fun in my favourite places with fabulous people.

"See you soon! Oh ‘eck!"

From her start on TV's Opportunity Knocks to her legendary role as Peggy in BBC's Hi-de-Hi!, her performances in Godspell, Annie, Little Shop of Horrors, and recent appearances on Celebrity Masterchef and other popular shows, Ms Pollard has painted an entertaining half-century.

The show is written and directed by Su Pollard and Paul Boyd, with Peter Frosdick and Classical Events as producers.

For more details, visit Su Pollard's website or the Riverfront Theatre website for tickets.