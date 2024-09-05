The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) highlighted that two happened in Wales.

Alex Cormack, of Lycetts Risk Management Services, said: "The number of fatalities serves as a stark reminder for anyone involved in agriculture that safety must always be a top priority."

He added that regular training, adherence to safety guidelines, and routine risk assessments will reduce preventable incidents.

Noting that 44 per cent of fatalities involved individuals over 60, Mr Cormack said: "Older farmers face unique challenges, such as reduced physical strength, slower reaction times and underlying health conditions, which can increase the risk of accidents."

He recommended advanced safety protocols for older workers, including frequent breaks and additional support.

Steps encompass assigning less physically demanding tasks and creating a culture where requesting help is encouraged.

Mr Cormack also advocated for modern safety technologies.

He said: "Wearable safety devices and real-time hazard monitoring systems can play a significant role in reducing risks.

"Farm owners, colleagues and family members should be vigilant in recognising when older workers may be struggling and provide appropriate support."