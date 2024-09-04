However, despite his "little health hiccup" the 77-year-old shared he can still play guitar despite being temporarily unable to use his left arm.

He explained to his fans: "I'm here to bring you some good news - the good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days," as he twiddled his fingers.

"I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago and what they called it was a minor stroke."

May was taken by ambulance to Frimley Hospital in Surrey.

In the YouTube video, he also praised staff at the hospital for giving him the "most fantastic care".

He continued to say: "I didn't want to say anything at the time because I didn't want anything surrounding, you know. I really don't want sympathy.

"Please don't do that because it'll clutter up my inbox and I hate that."

May also said he is currently "grounded' due to suffering a "minor stroke".

He added: "The good news is I'm okay. Just doing what I'm told, which is basically nothing. I'm grounded.

"I'm not allowed to go out - well, I'm not allowed to drive, not allowed to get on a plane, not allowed to raise the heart rate too high... but I'm good."