The Strictly Come Dancing winner is best known for appearing as Faye Windass on Corrie but is currently appearing in the stage show Cluedo 2 - The Next Chapter.

Sharing a post to her Instagram stories, the 23-year-old actress posted a black and white photo of candles as she enjoyed a 'Sunday reset'.

Writing: "Starting back at work tomorrow after having six weeks off. Feeling so grateful to have had the most amazing summer and grateful to be going back to work, but also feeling anxious too which is completely fine and normal.

"Having time off work is scary, I worry that I won’t remember what to do when I go back but hopefully once I get back in rehearsals the excitement will kick in and the anxiety will slowly go away!"

Cluedo 2 marks Ellie's first acting role since she won Strictly last year and since she left Corrie after appearing on the ITV show for 12 years.

Ellie left the soap as her character Faye looked to start a new life with her partner and daughter Miley.

The actress had previously shared that she will always miss Corrie, sharing: "I think I’ll always miss it because I grew up there. But I didn’t die, so I could always go back."

Ellie had also talked about how Striclty had helped her on Loose Women, sharing: "strictly gave me the confidence to be myself and just kind of have fun with it."