Police have seized a possible cloned Ford Fiesta that was left unattended in Cwmbran near the town centre.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gwent Police said: "Possible cloned Ford Fiesta sighted in the Cwmbran area, following an area search the vehicle was located unattended near to the town centre.
"Vehicle checks confirmed it to be a stolen vehicle from the South Wales Police area.
"Vehicle recovered and enquiries ongoing."
