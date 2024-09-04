Police have seized a possible cloned Ford Fiesta that was left unattended in Cwmbran near the town centre. 

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gwent Police said: "Possible cloned Ford Fiesta sighted in the Cwmbran area, following an area search the vehicle was located unattended near to the town centre.

"Vehicle checks confirmed it to be a stolen vehicle from the South Wales Police area.

"Vehicle recovered and enquiries ongoing."