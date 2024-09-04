IKEA is giving shoppers the chance to get one for free this weekend, you just have to do one thing.

For a unique shopping experience this Saturday, September 7, the home furnishing brand is inviting all IKEA Family members to ditch their daywear and don their favourite pyjamas in order to claim a free small cooked breakfast.

It includes the signature scrambled eggs, bacon, and hash browns, a free breakfast roll, or free children’s breakfast if aged 16 and under. Plus, vegetarian options are available too.

Thank Meatballs it’s Friday. Half price on your favourite dishes. Every Friday. For all IKEA Family Members. https://t.co/dVeAfkbhDp pic.twitter.com/WNwb5eIyar — IKEA UK (@IKEAUK) February 2, 2024

But that's not all as pyjama-clad shoppers will also be able to snag an exclusive £15 discount when they spend £50 or more in-store on the same day.

With a range of free events available in stores nationwide, including a special visit from BJÖRN bear in the restaurant for little ones, Saturday is set to be a fun day out for all the family.

You can find more information, including the terms and conditions on the IKEA website.

How to become an IKEA Family member - see how much it costs

If you need to sign up to become an IKEA Family member before the weekend, it’s easy (and free).

You can do this via the IKEA website in minutes - having a membership means you can unlock access to a range of exclusive deals and benefits, from special discounts to priority access to events and workshops.

Anna Arokiam, head of commercial activities at IKEA UK and Ireland, commented: "We know that many of our IKEA Family members love a good lie-in, but who can say no to a free meal and some fantastic savings?

"So why not combine the two and make it even more rewarding?

“We hope this dreamy offer gives everyone an excuse to get out of bed bright and early and enjoy a fun-filled day at their local IKEA."