It came after the band's long-awaited reunion tour was announced for the summer of 2025, and millions of people attempted to get tickets.

Prices for the Oasis tour were confirmed ahead of ticket sales on August 31 but many fans were left upset and angry when they discovered tickets had more than doubled in price.

Tickets were believed to start at £73 per person, but fans on Ticketmaster faced prices as high as £355 due to their demand.

A section of Ticketmaster's purchase policy explaining Dynamic Pricing - found on the company's website. (Image: PA)

The European Commission is said to have launched an "urgent review" into the platform's ability to raise prices of concert tickets based on demand in light of the inflated prices for the Britpop legend's highly anticipated 2025 reunion tour.

The US-owned company has been told it could have breached UK and European laws over the inflated prices with some tickets raising from £135 to £350.

As reported by The Guardian, a spokesperson for The European Commission confirmed it is investigating dynamic pricing.

And the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) also told the outlet it is "urgently reviewing" the use of the system.

A spokesperson added: "Consumer protection law requires businesses to be fair and transparent in their dealings with consumers, and businesses must give clear and accurate information about the price people have to pay. Failure to do so may breach the law.”

Although dynamic pricing itself is not unlawful, there are concerns the way it was used could be a breach of EU directives.

Hundreds of official complaints have been made to the UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) claiming Ticketmaster didn't inform people beforehand that tickets could cost £350.

It was only when fans reached the checkout after hours in an online queue that they found out the cost has increased.

As reported by Sky News, the UK's Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: "This government is committed to putting fans back at the heart of music.

"So we will include issues around the transparency and use of dynamic pricing, including the technology around queuing systems which incentivise it, in our forthcoming consultation on consumer protections for ticket resales.”