Shaun Nicholson, 39, pleaded guilty to burglary at Fields Vets on Stow Hill in Newport last month.

The defendant, of no fixed abode, took £60 on August 17.

Nicholson also admitted a separate charge of theft after he stole food worth £60 from Aldi in Newport four days later.

MORE NEWS: Gang who flooded streets with heroin worth £7m jailed for 57 years

He was jailed for 24 weeks and ordered to pay compensation following his release from prison.

Newport Magistrates' Court heard how he has previous convictions for similar offences.