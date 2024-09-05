Danny Homeware is the newest addition to Newport’s High Street and is located at the unit that has formerly housed, the Royal Albert, River Island, Connections, Charity Shop, and Robertas (a film set).

The store opened on Friday, August 30 and customers so far are impressed with the variety of stock they have to offer.

From suitcases, to toolboxes, to cleaning equipment – it seems to have everything.

Customers have compared the store to bigger franchises such as B&M, What and Poundland.

“This looks a really good shop a bit of everything for the home and beyond, I hope the shop lifters don't take advantage, good luck with your new shop,” said Alison Davis.

Two colleagues working there on Friday said they were really happy to have opened in the town centre.

(Image: Ian Dore)

The store boasts an ‘amazing CCTV’ set up according to passers-by, who have said they have multiple cameras and screens inside the store to help combat theft.

If you need any homeware or garden appliances, including toothbrushes, air fresheners, cleaning supplies, kitchen appliances such as microwaves, blenders and air fryers, hoovers and other household items then this could be your new one-stop-shop.