Dante Valaydon-Pillay from Raglan has completed a range of challenges in support of the charity since October 2023.

The 13-year-old embarked on his fundraising journey initially after his mother had a stroke, and has since become an inspiration in his community.

Over the past year, Dante's charity challenges have varied from climbing and abseiling 210 feet up and down the Clifton Gorge in Bristol to baking homemade Christmas cakes and performing carols for elderly residents at Penpegwm House in Abergavenny.

In January he volunteered at Newport Foodbank, sorting, packing and distributing food parcels.

He also took on a challenging 20-mile canoe ride down the River Wye and a 25-mile bicycle ride over the Severn Bridge in Bristol, and sang the Welsh national anthem in front of 5,000 rugby fans at half-time of the Dragons vs Bulls game at Rodney Parade in Newport.

In August, Dante dedicated an entire month to camping in varying temperature extremes.

The young fundraiser also extended his efforts beyond physical challenges by creating and auctioning three art photographs on the theme of ‘reflection’.

(Image: Francis Vallaydon-Pillay)He completed his final fundraiser on August Bank Holiday when he gave his first public solo piano and singing performance on Abergavenny High Street.

His efforts have also seen him receive the South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent award in December 2023.

Dante said: "I wanted to give a musical performance for my final 12th challenge, but I didn't know if I had enough time.

(Image: Frances Valaydon-Pillay)

"Luckily I managed to get it all done".

His performance included melodies from popular culture along with an original piece titled ‘Challenge into Change’, inspired by his fundraising journey.

This set concluded with 'Don't Stop Me Now' by Queen.

(Image: Frances Valaydon-Pillay)

His performance raised an impressive £150 donation for Children in Need.

Beyond Abergavenny, he also performed in Monmouth, Newport, and Southmead Hospital in Bristol, playing on its Baby Grand Piano to hospital guests.

After his final performance, Dante said: "I hope that my performance put a smile on people's faces and made their day a bit better.

(Image: Frances Valaydon-Pillay)

"I hope that by doing these charity challenges I can ‘earn’ donations for Children in Need.

"Thank you to all of the nice people who donated their time, expertise, and money to help me achieve my charity challenges.

"Their support helps me raise money and awareness for Children in Need."