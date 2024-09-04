The Royal Albert pub in Maindee, Newport, had its windows smashed in an incident of criminal damage on the morning of Monday, September 2.

New owner Steven Payne opened the pub as a family friendly venue in April this year, and has spent thousands of pounds on renovating the pub, including upgrading the security and CCTV.

The pub came into his management after it had been previously boarded up by Gwent Police in November following the seizure of a "large quantity" of the class A drug cocaine.

Mr Payne had previously told the Argus how hard he had worked to turn the pub around, and was dismayed when he posted the news of the criminal damage on Facebook on Monday afternoon.

He wrote: "We will not be bullied into closing down the pub!

"Because, ‘someone’ has decided to attack The Albert and smash the windows…it’s almost like we are stuck in the 90’s.

"After all the time and money spent attempting to restore the horrendous reputation of the place we yet again find ourselves picking up the left by others!

"What has come to light is how the residents and businesses in Maindee have rallied around supporting us, most of them admitting that some people should have been swallowed!

"We thank you for allowing us copies of your CCTV, pictures and texts, soon the ‘individual’ will know that not all these people are friends but are in fact laughing at your immaturity if you’d like to pay for the windows I’m here all day having a beer in my pub!

"Either that or the clear CCTV in the lane of you paying the weasel can be handed off to the police Cheers!"

Gwent Police confirmed that they had received a report of criminal damage at the pub at around 9.30am on Monday, September 2, and are now appealing for information.

A spokesperson said: "We received a report of criminal damage to the Royal Albert Pub in Maindee at around 9.30am on Monday 2 September.

"An unknown person, believed to be wearing a tracksuit and riding a bicycle, reportedly smashed several windows at around 1.15am.

"The person is then thought to have cycled away from the pub in the direction of Chepstow Road.

"Anyone with information, including relevant CCTV and dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or message us through our website or social media, quoting log reference 2400293638."