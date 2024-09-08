Tin Can Kitchen, which currently has branches in Rogerstone and Cwmbran, launched in 2020 during the pandemic.

The team, headed by co-owners Barry Fallon and Jordan Phillips, has released a set of two burgers, a hot dog and pizza for this month, with the pizza containing one of street food's best kept secrets.

The three new menu items especially for September (Image: NQ) The chicken burger was one of the lighter menu options, a grilled chicken breast fillet, red onion, sliced tomatoes, fresh rocket and low-fat garlic mayo, topped with streaky bacon, freshly sliced avocado and extra low-fat garlic mayo.

Having tried a wide variety of Tin Can Kitchen's burgers recently, I was pleasantly surprised that this one was that bit lighter and the perfect option for lunch - I felt this was my favourite burger from them so far.

The chicken, bacon and avocado burger - my favourite so far! (Image: NQ) The other burger was beef, a classic 6 oz beef patty, red onion, sliced tomatoes, fresh rocket and garlic mayo, topped with pastrami, Swiss cheese, fried onions, gherkins and American mustard.

It was delicious, with a very meaty element due to the combined beef patty and pastrami, and was a very rich twist on a classic.

The beef and pastrami burger (Image: NQ) The burgers are available for £11.49 for the chicken, bacon and avocado, and £12.99 for the beef.

The other elements were a rich hot dog, drizzled in American mustard with crunchy red onions, and the real star of the show, a pastrami pizza.

The hot dog drizzled with mustard and topped with red onions (Image: NQ) The pizza boasts what Mr Fallon dubbed street food's "best kept secret", putting pickles on pizza, which gave the otherwise very meaty dish a distinctly fresh 'zing'.

It was certainly not something I've tried before, and am keen to try again after the deliciously fresh, and even slightly sweet, taste that was left in my mouth.

The pastrami pizza - boasting street food's best kept secret (Image: NQ) The pizza is sliced pastrami layered over their house-made marinara pizza sauce and mozzarella, topped with sliced onions, pickles, Swiss cheese crumbles and finished with American mustard.

It is available at the Rogerstone branch as small for £10.69, £13.19 for medium and £15.19 for large.

These menu items are available until the end of September at both branches.