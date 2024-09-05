As shown on the BBC show, this event - called Murder Trial Live - offers an opportunity for those curious about juror experiences to delve into a harrowing fictional crime case.

At stake is the fate of character Jack Brewer, a 46-year-old male accused of allegedly murdering and cannibalising three victims.

The plot is based on the real-life narratives of Dennis Nilsen and Jeffery Dahmer, two notorious serial killers from modern history.

Rumour whispers suggest Brewer may be responsible for up to 23 deaths.

The chosen venue is the Crown Court Arena on Leckwith Road, said to be the UK's largest inflatable stage, designed to mimic courtroom environments.

Participants will be provided with a juror card, evidence documents and a verdict sheet to cast a vote on Brewer's innocence or guilt.

To lighten the heavy mood, a fully licensed bar has been included within the premises.

There will be a number of shows in Cardiff: October 25, from 6pm to 11pm; October 26, performances from noon to 4pm and again from 6pm to 11pm; and October 27, from noon to 4pm and 6pm to 11pm.

Tickets are available at the Murder Trial Live website.