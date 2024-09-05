Stephen Reynolds, 46, was motivated to seek help with literacy after hearing a speaker at the GMB Congress discuss his own literacy struggles.

Mr Reynolds turned to the GMB Union’s learning team for assistance and was diagnosed with severe dyslexia and possibly other neurodiverse conditions that affect his speech and social interactions.

Through individual tutoring sessions, Mr Reynolds is now on the path to improving his reading and writing skills.

He supplements his weekly lessons with homework assignments and aims to enhance his skills sufficiently to send texts and obtain a forklift licence.

In recognition of his determination and progress, Mr Reynolds has been awarded the Essential Skills for Life Award in the Inspire! Adult Learning Awards 2024.

This will be presented at the Coal Exchange Hotel, Cardiff, on September 10.

Mr Reynolds said: "This award means a lot to me and I want to share it with everyone who has helped me.

"Learning has changed my life by making me more confident and I am determined to carry on.

"I am grateful to my colleagues in work, the GMB Union and my tutor for their help. They are the real heroes for helping me."

When he lost his job at Wilko after more than 20 years of service, Mr Reynolds feared that his reading and writing difficulties would hinder his job search.

However, he secured a position at Tomoe Valve Ltd, Newport, within a week.

To give back for the support he has received, Mr Reynolds completed a 10k run in Tenby, raising more than £1,500 to assist other dyslexic learners.

He said: "I left school with no qualifications and thought, because I was older, I would never be able to read and write and no one would help me.

"That changed when I heard the speaker at the GMB Congress who had been in the same boat as me.

"Learning to read and write changed his life and I wanted to learn and change mine."

Vincent Board from GMB Union said: "As Stephen continues on his educational journey, his transformation from a reserved individual to a passionate advocate for learning serves as a testament to his resilience and determination to overcome obstacles.

"He is inspiring others to pursue their own paths to self-improvement and empowerment."

The Inspire! Awards are coordinated by the Learning and Work Institute with support from the Welsh Government.

They celebrate those who have shown a commitment to lifelong learning.

Lynne Neagle, Welsh Government cabinet secretary for education, said: "The effort, talent and determination on display from all the finalists in this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards is truly inspiring.

"I am determined that Wales should be a place where everyone has the chance to return to learning and renew their career at whatever stage of life they are at.

"Adult Learners’ Week is a great opportunity to discover your passion for learning or brush up on your existing skills.

"I’d encourage anyone looking for support or change of direction to look at the support available from Working Wales."

For adults in Wales interested in starting their own learning journey, in-person taster courses and online sessions will be available throughout September and during Adult Learners’ Week. For more information, visit the Working Wales website.