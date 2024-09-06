Also on the agenda is the chance to try out martial arts for free in Gwent, hunt out some bargains or see who is top dog.

ROCKING ROD

Direct from the West End and endorse by Rod Stewart’s own family, ‘Some Guys Have All The Luck’ will be at the Riverfront in Newport on Friday night.

Front man Paul Metcalfe will take the audience on a musical journey spanning six decades, with his performance said to capture the essence of the raspy-voiced singer.

“From his early rock anthems like ‘Maggie May’ and ‘Stay With Me’ to the smooth ballads such as ‘The First Cut Is The Deepest’ and ‘You’re in My Heart’, every song is performed with electrifying showmanship alongside authentic costumes and dynamic live musicians,” reads the preview.

Tickets are from £28.50.

CANINE CAPERS

Beechwood Park Community Group are holding a dog show on Sunday between 2pm and 5pm.

The event will raise money for Friends of Newport Dogs, a group who support canines in the city.

There are categories for best big dog, small dog, junior handler and trick, cutest dog, waggiest tail and best turned out.

Entrance is free for spectators while entries cost £2 (maximum three categories) and dogs can be pre-registered online: HERE.

MARTIAL ARTS

Those wanting to follow in the footsteps of Gwent Olympian Lauren Williams can try out taekwondo in Caerphilly.

Members of Taekwondo Wales will be at the bandstand at Castle Court Shopping Centre between 11am and 3pm on Saturday.

They will be giving out taster sessions of the popular sport, which will include basic hand and foot techniques, plus demonstrations of breaking, patterns and self-defence.

BARGAIN HUNTERS

Newport Open Air Car Boot Sale is back this Sunday with several free pitches up for grabs.

The first, 10th, 25th and 50th sellers won’t have to pay for their pitch, large or small, at JW Driver Training yard, West Way Park (NP20 2PQ).

Sellers can arrive from 7.30am with the public allowed in from 8.30am with the event having on site toilets and a burger van, with dogs welcome.

BUSH TRIBUTE

After paying tribute to Rod Stewart on Friday, it is the turn of Kate Bush at the Riverfront on Sunday.

‘An Evening Without Kate Bush’ will be performed by Sarah-Louise Young in Newport after a premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe and performances across the UK and Australia.

“Whether you’ve been a fan for decades or recently joined the shoal via the ‘Stranger Things’ phenomenon, there has never been a better time to release your inner Bush and celebrate at this joyful, unique and mind-blowing show,” reads the blurb.

It starts at 7.30pm with tickets from £22.