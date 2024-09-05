As the new school year begins, the Welsh Government has confirmed the completion of its programme to provide free meals to all primary school pupils across Wales.

This means every child from nursery to Year 6 can now enjoy a free meal every school day.

The initiative, launched in 2021, aims to combat child poverty.

Since its inception, nearly 30 million meals have been served.

The recent expansion means an additional 176,000 learners are now eligible for free school meals.

The Welsh Government believes these meals can help reduce health inequalities, encourage healthy eating, improve social skills, enhance behaviour, and boost academic performance.

Local authorities have been encouraged to source food locally.

First Minister Eluned Morgan said: "A healthy school meal is vital in ensuring that no child feels hungry during the school day, helping their concentration and wellbeing and enabling them to achieve their full potential.

"Free school meals are also providing welcome support to families and helping tackle child poverty.

"This is a momentous occasion for children here in Wales.

"I’m incredibly proud that Wales has become the first UK nation to offer free school meals to all primary pupils."

Cabinet secretary for education, Lynne Neagle, added: "We are ensuring that no primary school child will go hungry at school, and I am thankful for our local authorities and schools for helping to make this a reality.

"I have seen the difference that this offer has already made for children and families firsthand.

"This is an important step we have taken to tackle child poverty, and I will continue to work to make certain that we have the best school food offer in the UK."

The Welsh Government is currently reviewing the regulations on the type of food and drink provided at school.