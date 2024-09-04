THE MET Office has extended the yellow weather warning for rain into Friday, following warnings being active on both Wednesday and Thursday of this week. 

A total rainfall of between 15 to 30mm are expected across Wales and much of the affected parts of the UK, with some of the wetter areas likely to see around 40 to 60 mm through the whole of Friday.  

With this prediction in mind, take a look at our hourly forecast for Friday, September 6. 

1am 

Temperature: 16 degrees

Chance of rain: 40 per cent

4am

Temperature: 16 degrees

Chance of rain: 40 per cent

7am

Temperature: 16 degrees

Chance of rain: 40 per cent 

10am

Temperature: 18 degrees

Chance of rain: 40 per cent 

1pm

Temperature: 21 degrees

Chance of rain: 70 per cent

4pm

Temperature: 19 degrees

Chance of rain: 70 per cent

7pm 

Temperature: 17 degrees

Chance of rain: 70 per cent 

10pm

Temperature: 15 degrees 

Chance of rain: 60 per cent 

 