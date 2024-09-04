THE MET Office has extended the yellow weather warning for rain into Friday, following warnings being active on both Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
A total rainfall of between 15 to 30mm are expected across Wales and much of the affected parts of the UK, with some of the wetter areas likely to see around 40 to 60 mm through the whole of Friday.
With this prediction in mind, take a look at our hourly forecast for Friday, September 6.
1am
Temperature: 16 degrees
Chance of rain: 40 per cent
4am
Temperature: 16 degrees
Chance of rain: 40 per cent
7am
Temperature: 16 degrees
Chance of rain: 40 per cent
10am
Temperature: 18 degrees
Chance of rain: 40 per cent
1pm
Temperature: 21 degrees
Chance of rain: 70 per cent
4pm
Temperature: 19 degrees
Chance of rain: 70 per cent
7pm
Temperature: 17 degrees
Chance of rain: 70 per cent
10pm
Temperature: 15 degrees
Chance of rain: 60 per cent
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here