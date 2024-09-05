This was achieved through more than 800 educational sessions at schools, community centres, and events, including the Royal Welsh Show and the National Eisteddfod.

As the new school year starts, National Grid Electricity Distribution is urging teachers and community leaders to make use of their free educational resources and workshops.

Ellie Patey, community engagement manager at National Grid, said: "We work with schools and communities across South Wales to bring energy to life.

"We are empowering children and young people with knowledge that will keep them safe in their daily lives by understanding electrical safety, as well as inspiring the next generation of STEM leaders."

An interactive lesson on electrical safety is available for primary school teachers.

Designed by teachers for teachers, this lesson is linked to the national curriculum.

It ensures that electrical safety is taught at an early age.

National Grid's science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) outreach and ambassador programme collaborates with schools and youth organisations across South Wales.

It aims to inspire the next generation of STEM leaders.

The programme introduces young people to green energy challenges, skills workshops, and other practical sessions to showcase the excitement of STEM.

Many events are led by staff who volunteer their time to share their experience and passion for STEM careers.

For more information about National Grid’s educational resources, visit the Power Discovery Zone on their website.