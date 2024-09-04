Arthur Jenkins Care and Nursing Home has been part of the Blaenavon community for around 50 years, and is now set to close after the company behind it, Hafod, believe the building is not suitable to provide the quality of care they "aspire to".

They have given Torfaen Council the required three months notice of closure to terminate their lease.

Residents and their families were informed in a meeting on Wednesday, September 4, with Hafod and Torfaen County Borough Council, who own the site, and are working in a partnership, committing to supporting the residents and staff to find "the best possible outcomes for their individual needs".

The team are aiming to minimise any risk of redundancy by offering the staff redeployment at other Hafod sites, none of which will be affected by this closure.

It is understood that while the decision to terminate the lease was taken reluctantly, it has been "under discussion for several years", and has been fully supported by the council.

A spokesperson for Hafod explained: "Whilst we are proud of the quality of care that our team at Arthur Jenkins provides for our residents, it has become clear that the building is not suitable to deliver the quality of care we aspire to.

"Despite increased investment to the building over our time as operator, an independent review carried out has concluded that even substantial works in the building would not address significant shortcomings.

"Although we considered various options with regards to further investment, due to a number of challenges with this particular site Arthur Jenkins is not able to provide the facilities we, and our customers, expect in the long term."

"We are taking every precaution in supporting our residents into their new homes. All moves will be carried out in a safe and sensitive manner in consultation with our residents’ case workers, families and advocates, the transferee home and medical advice.

"We continue to ensure our Arthur Jenkins residents receive the highest quality of care and support."

Torfaen’s Executive Member for Adult Services and Housing, Cllr David Daniels, said: “Hafod Homes have given the council notice that the Arthur Jenkins residential care home will close in three months.

"This is a blow and concern for the home’s residents, their families, and Hafod staff. Our social care team are now working closely with Hafod’s management, residents and their families on individual care choices and to help manage moves and the safe transition of care arrangements to other suitable homes in the locality."

The news of Arthur Jenkins' forthcoming closure has been met with dismay by residents, families and local councillors alike, with many saying the news has "devastated the community".

Blaenavon councillor Nick Horler has said that despite the news, he is pleased to see that everyone is working hard to move forward and secure the prosperity of the residents and staff.

He added: "The news has hit the community hard, but I hope that by everyone working together, we can move forward in a positive manner."

Megan Nevitt, whose grandfather Len and her late nan have both been residents of Arthur Jenkins, told the Argus that her family "are in shock" at the news.

She said: "Only three weeks ago we were told about the new improvements in the pipeline and we're excited to see this for the residents.

"The staff are brilliant and their care is impeccable. We don't really understand why this is happening, and we would like a meeting with the directors and other residents and family for some clarity.

"If there is anything we can do to help keep it open then we will!"

Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds and Torfaen MS Lynne Neagle have said on the closure: "The news of Hafod's intention to close Arthur Jenkins Care Home in Blaenavon is deeply concerning, and we recognise it is a worrying time for staff, residents, and their families.

"We have requested an urgent meeting with both Torfaen Council and Hafod to discuss our concerns."