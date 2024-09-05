It has been one of the coolest summers on record and as we approach autumn, you can bet it's only going to get colder.

That means we are going to be putting the heating on soon, which in turn spells out one thing, our energy bills are going to soar.

Energy costs can increase or decrease depending on the latest energy prices.

The head of Ofgem, which boasts its job is to protect energy customers, explains its increasing bills by 10% because it has to allow energy companies to make a small profit.



The price cap is currently reviewed every three months, so the gas and electricity prices you pay will change regularly.

Between 1 October to 31 December 2024, the energy price cap is set at £1,717 per year for a typical household that uses electricity and gas and pays by Direct Debit.

This is an increase of 10% compared to the cap set between 1 July to 30 September 2024 (£1,568).

So people should not have noticed a change in their bills, yet.

However, a user on the British Gas UNOFFICIAL Public Complaints Page! which has just under 10,000 members, shared a lengthy post questioning the energy supplier: "Literally feel like I’m being robbed! Last month I had my slush machine on, ashp pool heater and pump on (took down hot tub as wasn’t using) so the bill was approx £360

"This month I haven’t had the pool heater nor pump on as much and no slush machine yet just been billed £570 only diff is I had dryer on couple times but surely not £220 difference?

"I have a smart meter they’re saying it’s all correct. I pay upon bill..

"Is it really better paying direct debit as I used to be with e on payed a set price yet end of year I then got billed £700 extra!!!!!

"I’m a 3 bed semi detached house everything is electric bar the heating and hot water

"Also says I pay quarterly cash check which I don’t".

What British Gas say

British Gas has said: "Fixed energy tariffs could be best if you want a fixed price for the length of your contract, pay by Direct Debit or on receipt of your bills and understand exit fees apply if you leave us.

“Ofgem will increase the energy price cap by £149 on October 1.

"With prices set to increase this winter, now could be a good time to choose a fixed tariff.

“On 23 August, Ofgem announced that energy unit prices and standing charges will increase from 1st October. If you’re on a variable tariff, this means you’ll pay more for your energy. The energy market has been more stable recently, but surprises can happen. Global politics play a big role in energy prices.

"For example, if conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East, or Taiwan worsen, wholesale gas prices could go up. This would eventually mean higher bills.”

British Gas is offering a 12-month fix for new and existing customers at six per cent more than the July price cap - but under the forthcoming October cap.

