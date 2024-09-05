The BBC has announced Louisa Lytton will reprise the role of Ruby Allen for a “prolonged stint” later this year.

Viewers last saw Ruby when she left Walford in November 2021, shortly after she claimed to be pregnant with Martin Fowler’s (James Bye) child, but Martin refused to believe her having discovered that Ruby had spouted a series of lies which led to Stacey’s (Lacey Turner) false imprisonment for assault.

Whilst it is uncertain whether Ruby was in fact telling the truth about her pregnancy, her return is sure to cause chaos for Martin and Stacey who both thought they had seen the back of her for good.

.#EastEnders is set to welcome back another notorious resident before its 40th anniversary as @louisalytton reprises the role of Ruby Allen for a prolonged stint later this year. Head to our Facebook or Instagram pages for more details. @BBCOne @BBCiPlayer pic.twitter.com/VNsxXQlGxd — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) September 3, 2024

Ruby and Stacey were originally best friends, but their relationship broke down after Ruby got involved with Stacey’s ex-husband and the pair eventually married in October 2020.

The Walford star first joined the BBC soap in March 2005, as the daughter of infamous crime boss Johnny Allen (Billy Murray).

BBC EastEnders fan 'might start watching again' as Ruby Allen returns

Many viewers have taken to X saying they are “so glad” Ruby is returning.

One shared: “So glad you're back Louisa.”

Another posted: “How appropriate to bring back Ruby Allen for the show's ‘Ruby Anniversary’!”

Someone else wrote: “@louisalytton great news that you're coming back to @bbceastenders you're one of my favourite actresses x”

“That's good news! Glad Ruby's back for the 40th anniversary short or prolonged I'm glad she's back though,” added this user.

This person even said they “might start watching again”, tweeting: “I stopped watching but might start again purely for @louisalytton and the Ruby/Stacey clash.”

Others were wondering what Ruby’s arrival could mean for Martin, with one X account asking: “Would that mean Ruby returning with Martins's child.”

“Love this, about time Martin got a story,” another commented.

Top 10 Best British TV Series

Recommended reading:

Speaking on her 2024 return, Louisa said: “I am thrilled to have been asked back to the Square to revisit Ruby once more and to shed some light on what the past three years have been like for her during her time away from Walford.

“I’ve always loved playing Ruby as there is never a dull moment and I cannot wait for everyone to see what Ruby has in store.”

Chris Clenshaw, executive producer added: “I’m delighted to welcome Louisa Lytton back to the role of Ruby Allen.

“Ruby’s departure from Walford left many unanswered questions for Martin and Stacey, and her return is sure to unearth a whole heap of drama for her character and all those involved."