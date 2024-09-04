Caerphilly County Borough Sports and Leisure Services were honoured to welcome Hanna Guise, the National Learn to Swim Manager from Swim Wales, to Caerphilly Leisure Centre this week.

Hanna led a masterclass aimed at enhancing the delivery of primary school swimming lessons throughout the borough.

The event was attended by more than 20 primary school swimming teachers, showcasing Caerphilly County Borough Council’s commitment to delivering excellence in school swimming programmes.

The masterclass provided invaluable insights and practical strategies, empowering teachers to further improve the quality of swimming instruction available to local pupils.

Councillor Chris Morgan, Cabinet Member for Leisure Services, commented on the success of the event: “We are delighted to have hosted Hanna Guise and to see such enthusiastic participation from our teachers.

"This masterclass reflects our dedication to ensuring that every child in the borough has access to high-quality swimming education, which is crucial for their safety and overall wellbeing.”

The session represents a significant collaboration between Caerphilly County Borough and national bodies like Swim Wales, reinforcing a shared commitment to promoting swimming as an essential life skill across all local schools.