Re D’oro Ristorante, a cosy Italian in Maindee opened in September 2023 and is now celebrating its first anniversary, a milestone which social media manager Alexandra Topala says “means so much to our small, family-run business”.

She added: “Over the past year, we've been blessed to build a wonderful base of loyal customers and have worked hard to make our presence felt on social media and make our customers happy.”

Re D'Oro Ristorante's owner Silvio and front of house staffer Florin (Image: Alexandra Topala) The team pride themselves on using high quality authentic ingredients imported straight from Italy, and they are unique in Wales with their signature Re D'oro pizza topped with 24k edible gold leaf.

As well as celebrating their first anniversary, Re D’Oro Ristorante have also recently been named as finalists for two awards at the 2024 Italian Awards, namely ‘Best Pizza’ and ‘Best Italian in Wales’.

Ms Topala added: “We are so excited to share our award news. This is an achievement that reflects our commitment to authentic Italian cuisine and excellent service.”

The team pride themselves on using authentic Italian ingedients (Image: Alexandra Topala)

As part of their first anniversary celebrations, they are running a special giveaway for their social media followers, offering them the chance to win a delightful dining experience at their restaurant plus many more prizes.

Ms Topala continued: “We are incredibly grateful to all our loyal customers and are keen to spread the news about our anniversary, achievements and this special giveaway.

“Our customers’ support means the world to us as we continue to grow our small independent business and share our passion for Italian food with the local community.”

Re D’Oro Ristorante can be found at 137 Chepstow Road NP19 8GE, and currently has opening hours of noon to 10pm Monday to Saturday.