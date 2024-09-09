MANY towns in Gwent have undergone some major changes in the past few decades, but Blackwood is one of the few exceptions to that rule.
The town in Caerphilly county borough has remained a quiet, quaint town over the years, including in the 1990s, which can be seen in this gallery of pictures taken from our archives.
As these pictures show, there is still a lot of the same layout, however, they seem to have been taken on unusually quiet days for the normally bustling town.
However, there is still a strong community vibe around the town, as the current community support against the planned mothballing of the beloved Blackwood Miners' Institute shows.
Take a trip down memory lane by clicking through our gallery of pictures of Blackwood town in the 1990s.
