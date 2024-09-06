JAYSON SAUNDERS, 53, of Cwrt Celyn, Cwmbran must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 95mph in a 70mph zone on the A449 in Usk on February 12.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

LAURA GLASS, 36, of Oak Street, Abertillery must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

MORE NEWS: 134mph BMW driver caught speeding in 70mph zone on M4 motorway

CALEB JOHN BAKER, 25, of Orchard Road, Caerleon, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving when not in a position to have proper control on the M4 motorway between Junction 28 and Junction 27 on February 13.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

MARK FORBES, 43, of Attlee Road, Blackwood must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

JOHN GWYER, 34, of Steel Close, Newport must pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 54mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on February 10.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

STEPHEN EVANS, 53, of Riverside Walk, Deri, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

TANYA THOMAS, 47, of Bryn Road, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on February 10.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

STEVEN CARL BENNETT, 50, of Pen Y Bryn, Rassau, Ebbw Vale must pay £262 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

SAMUEL BRIAN JANES, 62, of Islwyn Road, Wattsville, Caerphilly must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Heol-Y-Gores, Nantgarw on February 12.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

MICHAEL NEMMING, 51, of Lancaster Street, Six Bells, Abertillery must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 48mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on February 10.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

LYNN RANDALL, 60, of St Cenydd Close, Blackwood must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.